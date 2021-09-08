James "Jimmy" Raymond Fell

February 28, 1948-September 5, 2021

TIPTON-James "Jimmy" Raymond Fell, 73, of Anamosa and formerly of Tipton, entered eternity Sunday, September 5, 2021 while under the care of the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 10th at 11:00 am at Fry Funeral Home, Pastor Kerri Sandusky officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery with full military rites. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been created in his memory with proceeds being mailed to 8687 - 215th Avenue, Anamosa, Iowa 52205.

Jimmy was born on February 28, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was the son of Raymond (Skip) and Shirley Chapman Fell. Jim graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1966 and was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country from November 1966 through November 1968 and during that time served a tour in Vietnam. Jimmy was a Life Member of the Tipton VFW, Post 2537 where he was a Past Post Commander and a Past District Commander. He was also a member of the Anamosa American Legion, Post 13. Jim drove for Pabst Blue Ribbon for many years, and then worked for SOS as a sales person and was associated with Successful Farming where he started to organize his tractor rides. He then purchased and was part owner of the Cotton Gallery and 100% owner of Tired Iron Shirt Gallery. Jimmy eventually ended up farming in Anamosa for many years. Jimmy was very instrumental in creating the Tractor Cruise USA which is still ongoing today.

Jimmy was married to Sharon L. Osterkamp on June 6, 2014 on their family farm in Anamosa. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughters, Shelly (Greg) Barnhardt of Marion, Iowa and Nicki (Kenneth) Smith of Olathe, Kansas (daughters of his first wife, Rosemary Erickson Michaels), Sherri (Matt) Trumm of Clarence, Iowa and Karsyn Hurt (Taylor Blinks) of Anamosa, Iowa; sons, Douglas Hurt of Anamosa, Iowa and Taylor Hurt of Oceanside, California; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Vicki Frazier of San Clemente, California and Nancy (Kenny) Stewart of Tipton, Iowa and brother, Michael Fell of Tipton, Iowa. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Skip and Shirley Fell.