James L. Fleming
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

James L. Fleming

September 9, 1935-March 2, 2021

BETTENDORF-James L. Fleming, 85, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Cremation rites were accorded. A private family memorial service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Inurnment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, Davenport. Memorials may be made in care of St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

James was born on September 9, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa, a son of Raymond and Catherine Cormick Fleming. He attended the University of Iowa where he briefly played football until an injury ended his playing career.

James married Caryl Neuhaus on June 26, 1965 in La Grange Park, Ill. He worked as a sales manager for Unistrut at Republic Companies and retired in 1999.

James was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed woodworking, wood carving and restoring antique furniture.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Caryl Fleming, Bettendorf; sons, Mark (Andrea) Fleming, Bettendorf and James (Tammy) Fleming, Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Katherine, James, Jordan, Rebecca, Raymond, Collier and Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Reagan, Hayden, Luke and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Robert Fleming and sister, Patricia Smith.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
Please accept my condolences I knew Jim when I worked at Ryan & Associates as purchasing agent may Jim RIP
SandyHanford
March 7, 2021
