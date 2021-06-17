James "Jim" E. Guinn

July 31, 1946-June 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" E. Guinn, 74, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Jim was born on July 31, 1946 in Metropolis, IL to Robert and Gussie (Willard) Guinn. He graduated from Central High School in 1965. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy serving from September 1965 to September 1969. He was aboard the USS Constellation and USS Ticonderoga. He was united in marriage to Deborah Little on March 28, 1970 in Davenport, IA. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2014. Jim worked for A-1 Automotive known as "Jim Bo" for 21 years. He went on to work for Rhythm City Casino. Jim enjoyed duck, goose hunting and fishing. He was the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a master of small projects and enjoyed working on his duck blind boat.

Survivors include his children, Daryl (Allie) Guinn, Cheryl (Drake Parker) Guinn, Ronnie (Courtney) Guinn and Connie (Kris Goetz) Haussmann; twenty one grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, brothers, Robert (Judy) Guinn, William (Karen) Guinn; sisters, Dorothy McCoy and Barb Penrod; girlfriend and caregiver, Linda Johnson and his dog, Gizmo. He also leaves many family members and friends that he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; grandsons, Matthew and Cody; sister, Lowanda and brother, Loren.