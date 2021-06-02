James W. "Jim" Hasley

January 7, 1934-May 31, 2021

DAVENPORT-James W. "Jim" Hasley, 87, of Davenport, died unexpectedly Monday, May 31, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Jim's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the rosary at 3:30 p.m. that all are welcome to pray. There will be additional visitation at church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made First Tee, Quad Cities.

James William Hasley was born on January 7, 1934 in What Cheer, Iowa, a son of William "Bill" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Simmons) Hasley. Jim was raised in Williamsburg, Iowa and moved to Davenport with his family in 1947 after his father passed away.

In 1950, Jim began attending Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa where he ran track, but left after his junior year to go to work at Westinghouse Supply Company in Davenport. Taking up golf with a group from Westinghouse Supply, Jim, being a natural athlete, turned out to have a pretty decent swing. He began giving pro bono group lessons at Emeis in 1965. In 1968 he became Bob Fry's assistant golf professional running Duck Creek Golf Course. In 1971, Jim became the head golf professional for the city of Davenport courses, running Emeis, Duck Creek and Credit Island Golf Courses. He retired in 2001 from Emeis and took over operations at Red Hawk Golf Course and Learning Center when the city of Davenport bought the course. In the summer of 2001, he helped launch the First Tee - Quad Cities Chapter. Jim's greatest joy in his golf career was helping to shape young people's love for the game of golf.

Jim was always the humble man, never one to brag or bring up any of his accomplishments. He earned many awards during his professional career including the Iowa Section PGA Professional of the Year and the Iowa Golf Association Professional of the Year Awards in 1985, the Iowa Section PGA Professional the Year in 2001, the Iowa Section PGA Junior Golf Leader of the Year in 2003, the Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and was inducted into the Quad City Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jim was a genuine and natural leader. He loved sports especially Chicago Cubs baseball, Iowa Hawkeye Basketball and tolerated Iowa State! Jim played the trumpet and loved big band music.

Survivors include his children and their spouses: Lynn (Chad) Day-Steimle, Kathleen (Barry) Alger, all of Davenport, Deborah (Roger) Rupiper, Bettendorf, Michael (Elizabeth) Hasley, Austin, Minnesota, Nancy (John) Rockensies, North Liberty, Iowa, and Matthew (Karla) Hasley, Davenport; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Irene Hasley, Rock Island, Doris Criger, and Gerri (Phil) LaKose, all of Davenport.

In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, Thomas Day, sisters: Helen Schwarting, Mary Kathryn "Kay" Randleman, and Don Hasley. May they rest in peace.