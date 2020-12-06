James J. "Jim" Beck

August 28, 1930-November 23, 2020

James J. "Jim" Beck was born on August 28, 1930 and passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Jim was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1956 and served Wisconsin parishes.

With his love of God, Jim found another true love when he met Dorothy Huber. He resigned from the priesthood in May 1969 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. Jim and Dorothy were married on March 31, 1970.

Jim became a Vocational Rehabilitation counselor for the State of Iowa. He was focused on serving those individuals with special needs and spinal cord injuries.

Jim and Dorothy traveled extensively and visited every continent except Antarctica. Jim served as the Travel Chairman, on the Board of the Plus Sixty travel group, for eight years. Golfing and skiing were also enjoyed by the Becks.

As an avid reader, Jim read the Wall Street Journal on a daily basis for more than fifty years.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, Doctors Without Borders or Catholic Relief Services.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Ann and a brother, Frank.

Memorial services will be held in Spring 2021.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .