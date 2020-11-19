James K. Mente

January 30, 1932-November 16, 2020

TIPTON-James K. Mente, age 88, of Vinton, formerly of Tipton, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. There will be private family services held at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with military honors.

Jim was born at home in Tipton on January 30, 1932 to Arnold and Lillian Kammeyer Mente. He married Mary Ann Oelerich on June 27, 1964 at Davenport, Iowa. She passed away on October 24,2016.

Survivors include his son David (Stacy) of Adrian, MN; daughter Denise (Todd) Wiley of Walker, Iowa; grandchildren Drew, Isaac, Emma, Josh, Dylan, Trevor, and Justin; and a sister Teresa (Gene) Anderson of Arizona.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Jim was a lifelong proud farmer who was very hardworking. He was a Pioneer seed salesman at one time, along with being a member of the Cattlemen's Association, and also the Farm Bureau. He served his country proudly in the Army in the Korean Conflict, and going on the Honor Flight was a highlight of his life. He enjoyed showing cattle with his kids in the early years. Jim also enjoyed playing cards, meeting with his coffee buddies in the mornings, bowling, and was a big Iowa Hawkeye sports fan. He was a man of few words, but his family knew that he was very proud of them.

Cards may be sent to Denise at: 5067 29th Ave. Walker, Iowa 52352.

Memories and condolences may be sent to www.chapmanfh.com.