James L. "Jim" Keese

September 24, 1934-March 27, 2022

IOWA CITY-James L. "Jim" Keese, 87, of Iowa City, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics due to complications from a stroke in early February.

Private family services will be held with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Eagle Center, Iowa. The family suggest memorials be directed to the Palliative Care Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

Born September 24, 1934, the son of Lester and Twylah (Engle) Keese, Jim grew up in rural Tama County and graduated from Geneseo High School. Jim married his high school sweetheart Rose Beck on May 30, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eagle Center.

After serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, he returned home to farm in rural Buckingham for 30 years, moving to Iowa City in 1985. Jim was then employed by the University of Iowa, working in various departments until retirement in 2000.

Jim enjoyed EVERYTHING Iowa Hawkeyes. He traveled to many bowl games and Big Ten Tournaments.

He was a member of St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center and later St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City.

Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Barbara Walsh (Chris) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jack Keese (Donna) of Columbia, South Carolina, Paul Keese (Brigitte) of Egelsbach, Germany, Philip Keese (Kathy) of Durant, Angela Kriz (Bruce) of West Des Moines and Jason Keese (Shari) of Lincoln, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way) and Jim's very good friend and companion, Julie Wiedner of Coralville.

He is also survived by his sister Shirley Wolfgram of Traer and Larry Keese of Huxley.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rose in 2002 and a son Tom Keese in 2005. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jack Keese and sister Beverly Hoeg.

