James William Lee

December 4, 1959-December 10, 2021

James William Lee, 62, of Long Grove, Iowa went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Genesis East ICU surrounded by his wife and sons. Cremation rites will be accorded per his wishes. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department or to the family.

Jim was born December 4, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa to William T. Lee and Mildred Ann (Neff) Lee. He was united in marriage to Ann Marie Edwards on June 4, 1983 at Westside Assembly of God in Davenport, Iowa. They had two wonderful sons from their union.

Jim graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1978. He received a diploma in Diesel Mechanics from Scott Community College, an associate's degree with honors from AIC in Computer Science, and a diploma in Gunsmithing from the world renowned Colorado School of Trades in Lakewood, Colorado where he was trained by masters in arms. He worked at Freeland Scope Stands, was the manager of the gun counter at K's Merchandise, and later became the owner and operator of his own shop Quad City Gun Repair and Custom works. He worked in computer technical support at Tech Team then later for Premier. He was also a contracted computer tech for support at John Deere Headquarters in Moline, Illinois.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many wonderful days hunting on his family's farm. He also loved to fish with his sons, "The Fleet" (you know who you) are as well as with several special buddies. Jim was also known locally for his beautiful voice. He sang at church, numerous weddings and funerals and with the gospel group Jubilant Jazz. He was a man of deep Christian faith and was keenly aware of his failings and the many graces his Lord and God afforded him during his life. He had a strong prayer life and was often heard by his wife praying in the middle of the night. He felt his greatest accomplishment in life was raising two boys into responsible men. He was most thankful for his son's strong bond.

Jim was preceded in death by his very dear grandparents and his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Ann Marie Lee (Long Grove, IA); sons, Keegan and Jacob Lee (Eldridge, IA); his brother Steve (Beth PhD) Lee PhD (Dublin, OH); several cousins; numerous in- laws; many nieces and nephews; and many very dear friends who loved him for his candor and unique personality. Though others may have seen a gruff exterior those who loved him saw his giant heart, wisdom, and bigger than life presence.

The family would like to thank the Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Eldridge EMS for several trips on Jim's behalf this year. They also want to thank the Genesis East ER and ICU staff for their outstanding care and compassion. They provided him with great dignity at the end of his life for which his family will always be grateful.