James Joseph Michel, DDS

January 15, 1929-December 9, 2020

BETTENDORF-Dr. James Joseph Michel, DDS passed away on December 9, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Jim was born on January 15, 1929 in Dubuque, Iowa to Earl Joseph and Rachel (Roehl) Michel.

He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1947 where he starred in football, basketball and track. As a senior, he was named athlete of the year. He attended the University of Iowa where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and ROTC, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.

He married Joan "Jo" Jackson of Clinton, Iowa in May 1951, sharing 31 years of marriage. Together they raised four children: Nancy, Joseph, Ruth and Thomas.

Jim joined the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant. The USAF sent him to Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology. He served as a meteorologist and was honorably discharged after 4 years of duty. He then attended the University of Iowa Dental School earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1961. After graduation he opened his dental practice in Bettendorf, Iowa, retiring in 2001.

James was preceded in death by his wife Jo, his parents, sister Mary and brothers Robert and David. He is survived by his children Nancy, Joe (Kathy), Ruth, Tom (Cary), six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Jo. There will be a graveside service at a later time. The family would like to thank the staff of Iowa Masonic Health Facility for their attentive care of Jim during the final months of his life.