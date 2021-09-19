James Leroy "Jim" Mullin

August 16, 1939-September 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-James Leroy "Jim" Mullin, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Car show shirts or Classic cars are certainly welcome! Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Jim was born August 16, 1939 in Princeton, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Cora (Matson) Mullin. At an early age, the family, along with his brother, Melvin, moved to Davenport. Jim attended Sudlow Intermediate and Central High School in Davenport. As a child, he showed interest and skill in mechanics. After graduation, he secured employment for ten years at Lujack-Schierbrock Chevrolet.

In high school, he was a founding member of the Headers Car Club. The members repaired cars and assisted with stranded motorists. Several members remained friends and have monthly coffee breakfasts.

Jim was a proud member of the Marine Corps Reserves in the 1960's. He especially enjoyed collecting and repairing play things for the "Toys for Tots" drive each year.

In 1963, he married Karen Haecker, and is the proud father of Todd Mullin of Oceanside, California, and Andrea Cornett of Yuma, Arizona. He especially enjoyed summer visits from granddaughters, Megan and Ellen Guisti. In 1980 he married Nancy Ramacitti. They have resided in Davenport for over 40 years.

Jim became a Mac Tool distributor for over 18 years, being awarded several times for superior salesmanship. In 1983 Jim and Nancy opened, owned and operated Blackhawk Films, Great Escapes in Rock Island, Illinois. They sold the store in 1986 but assisted other start-up video stores in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Jim and Nancy are proud owners of their 1950 Ford convertible known as, "Runaround Blu." They showed the car for 25 years both locally and nationally. They still own the car but are no longer able to show.

Jim was respected by many, especially his car buddies, "Lukie", Al, Bert, Steve, Jack and Randy.

He lived a rich, full life – full of fun, adventures and love. He will be sadly missed by all.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Online condolences may be made to Jim's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.