James W. Needham

November 5, 1935-January 11, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-James W. Needham, 86, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in his home.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Fr. Mark DeSutter officiating. Visitation is one hour before the services. Jim's family requests everyone to dress casually and to wear masks and social distance from them. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park where Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jim was born November 5, 1935, in Moline, to Frank and Mary (Kavanski) Needham. He married Marion Ortiz on August 16, 1958, in Rock Island, and served in the US Army for two years. He worked in the sewer department for the City of Rock Island for 28 years. He was an avid fisherman.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marion; two daughters, Lora Needham of Rock Island, and Kathy Bivens and her partner Jeff DeArmond of Moline; four granddaughters, Mallory Burney and her husband Greg, and Mariah, Megan and Michelle DeArmond; three great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Jack and Joyce Needham of Coal Valley, Bertha and Roland Franks of Maryville, Tennessee, and Frank Needham Jr. of Rock Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Shirk.

The service will be livestreamed and archived from a link on Jim's tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com, where friend can share stories and condolences.