James L. Rogers Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

James L. Rogers Jr.

March 14, 1942-March 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-James L. Rogers Jr., 78, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at his home.

Private graveside services will be Wednesday at Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors presented by the United States Navy.

James was born March 14, 1942 in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of James L. and Marion (Berly) Rogers. He graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio, where he was heavily involved in musical theater, and later joined the United States Navy in 1964, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. James went on to retire from the United States Navy Reserve as a Captain.

He married Patricia Ellington on November 1, 1975 in Texas.

Mr. Rogers had been employed by the Boy Scouts of America, most recently serving with the Illowa Council, until his retirement in 2009. Previously he had worked on his family's citrus farm in Texas, as well as owning several businesses.

He was an avid stamp collector and belonged to Blackhawk Stamp Club and the Quad City Stamp Club. He had a beautiful baritone voice and performed in a number of musicals in community theater while living in Texas.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Patricia; son and daughter in law, John and Erika Rogers; granddaughter, Mabyn Rogers; sister, Marion Elizabeth Hensz; nephew, Curt Bonner; nieces, Chris Karenbauer and Cydney Kaminski.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center or a charity of choice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
Rock Island National Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3 Entries
Dear Patty and Family, Please know that Margaret and I are with you all in this time of sorrow. Jim was not only a dear friend, but also the perfect Southern Gentleman. If there is anything I can do to help through this time please let me know David and Margaret Dean
David Dean
March 11, 2021
Cathe and Larry McEnerney
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. It seems like only yesterday you moved in across the Avenue from us. Reese &Debbie Surratt
Debra Surratt
March 7, 2021
