James J. Timmer

March 19, 1928-September 5, 2021

CLINTON-James J. Timmer, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 10th at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass Friday at Prince of Peace. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jim was born on March 19, 1928, the son of Jacob and Viola (Geronzin) Timmer. He graduated from St. Mary's High School. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim married Donna Perrin on September 29, 1956 at St. Clements Church in Chicago. Donna passed away on January 2, 2019. Jim was a Systems Tech with A T & T retiring in 1987. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, St. Mary's Cemetery Board, and the Telephone Workers of America. He enjoyed golfing and was known for his garden tomatoes.

Jim is survived by 2 children; Jim (Cathy) Timmer of Plano, TX and Stacy Ann (Mel) Kohr of Cottleville, MO; 7 grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Sarah, Hannah, John, Kyle and Jillian; a great granddaughter, Aubrey; a brother John Timmer of Boerne, TX and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna; and 4 sisters, Jacqueline, Marylin, Dolores, and Elizabeth. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Schools.