Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James J. Timmer
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

James J. Timmer

March 19, 1928-September 5, 2021

CLINTON-James J. Timmer, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 10th at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the Mass Friday at Prince of Peace. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jim was born on March 19, 1928, the son of Jacob and Viola (Geronzin) Timmer. He graduated from St. Mary's High School. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim married Donna Perrin on September 29, 1956 at St. Clements Church in Chicago. Donna passed away on January 2, 2019. Jim was a Systems Tech with A T & T retiring in 1987. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, St. Mary's Cemetery Board, and the Telephone Workers of America. He enjoyed golfing and was known for his garden tomatoes.

Jim is survived by 2 children; Jim (Cathy) Timmer of Plano, TX and Stacy Ann (Mel) Kohr of Cottleville, MO; 7 grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Sarah, Hannah, John, Kyle and Jillian; a great granddaughter, Aubrey; a brother John Timmer of Boerne, TX and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna; and 4 sisters, Jacqueline, Marylin, Dolores, and Elizabeth. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Schools. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Parish
IA
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Parish
IA
Sep
10
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pape Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pape Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
LL
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results