James Lee Wehmeyer

October 5, 1940-June 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-James Lee Wehmeyer, 80, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Manor Care in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born October 5, 1940 in Muscatine, the son of Henry Otis and Frieda W. (Stratton) Wehmeyer. He served in the US Army. He married Jeanne Dobbs on April 24, 1993 in Davenport. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Davenport for twenty years, retiring in 2001. He loved woodworking and riding his motorcycle along with listening to old Country/Western music, especially Hank Williams Sr.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jeanne, son, Brett, Davenport, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Delores Bergen, brother, Jeffrey (Laura) Wehmeyer and sister-in-law, Carol Wehmeyer, all of Muscatine. His parents and a brother, Richard preceded him in death.