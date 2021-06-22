Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lee Wehmeyer
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

James Lee Wehmeyer

October 5, 1940-June 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-James Lee Wehmeyer, 80, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Manor Care in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born October 5, 1940 in Muscatine, the son of Henry Otis and Frieda W. (Stratton) Wehmeyer. He served in the US Army. He married Jeanne Dobbs on April 24, 1993 in Davenport. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Davenport for twenty years, retiring in 2001. He loved woodworking and riding his motorcycle along with listening to old Country/Western music, especially Hank Williams Sr.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jeanne, son, Brett, Davenport, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Delores Bergen, brother, Jeffrey (Laura) Wehmeyer and sister-in-law, Carol Wehmeyer, all of Muscatine. His parents and a brother, Richard preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.