James "Jim" E. York

August 1, 1959-April 10, 2022

BETTENDORF-James "Jim" E. York, 62, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf. A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life for extended family and friends planned for the last week of July. A Facebook event will be created for the Celebration of Life Service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Jim was born August 1, 1959, to Robert and Marian (Duffield) York in Davenport. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1978. Jim attended Hamilton Technical College and started a career as an Electronics Technician with Montgomery for 15 years. He married Kristi Anderson in 1987 and together they had two children, Haley and Carter. The two later separated. Jim enjoyed thrifting, building computers, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and having a good time with friends. He was a hard worker that always had a positive outlook, even during struggles with his health in the recent months. Jim loved everyone, and everyone loved Jim.

Jim will be missed by his children, Haley and Carter York; his father, Robert "Bob" York; siblings, Joe York, Jody (Chuck) Cook, Cathy (Dan) Rockwell, and Fallon Sisco; grandchildren: Willow & Athena York; nieces and nephews: Jacob (Lorie) Dettmering, Jamine Dettmering, Jed & Lacey Dettmering; and great nieces and nephews: Dillon, Drew, Leo, and Jules Dettmering, Caitlyn Terry, and Maddie Moss; and his lifelong Oak Street friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian York; and lifelong friend, Ron LaMar.