James Zaiss
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022

James Zaiss

July 15, 1969-January 11, 2022

James Zaiss was born in Atlanta,GA on July 15th, 1969. He grew up in Moline, IL most of his life. Jim moved to Craig, MO and graduated from Craig School district in 1987, when he enlisted in the Marine Corp.

Jim enjoyed spending time golfing, bowling and playing video games.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Bishop and Carrie Lynn (Penny) Calhoun; his brothers, John (Carol) Zaiss, J.P. Zaiss and Stephen Zaiss; his children, Alex Marie (Thomas) Kincaid, Eryn (Tanner) Zaiss, Mathew Zaiss, Aryan Miller and Steven Miller; and four grandchildren.

Memorial service to be announced.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had so many great times with Jim & we stayed good friends. I am going to miss my friend. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him.
Trish O'Lish
Friend
January 17, 2022
Jim was like family to me, knew him since 1970. Always teased him when he was a kid, by calling him 'Red'... Red on the noodle. Will miss him a lot. So sorry, family.
Steve and Sharon Leech.
Friend
January 14, 2022
Our love and prayers are with your family at this time.
Lynn & Debra Pruett
January 14, 2022
