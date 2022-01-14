James Zaiss

July 15, 1969-January 11, 2022

James Zaiss was born in Atlanta,GA on July 15th, 1969. He grew up in Moline, IL most of his life. Jim moved to Craig, MO and graduated from Craig School district in 1987, when he enlisted in the Marine Corp.

Jim enjoyed spending time golfing, bowling and playing video games.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Bishop and Carrie Lynn (Penny) Calhoun; his brothers, John (Carol) Zaiss, J.P. Zaiss and Stephen Zaiss; his children, Alex Marie (Thomas) Kincaid, Eryn (Tanner) Zaiss, Mathew Zaiss, Aryan Miller and Steven Miller; and four grandchildren.

Memorial service to be announced.