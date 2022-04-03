Jamison K. Daniel

May 25, 1972-March 21, 2022

Jamison K. Daniel, 49, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa. Jamison was born May 25, 1972, son of Gary and Deborah (Johnson) Daniel.

There will be a gathering from noon to 2 pm, Wednesday, April 6, at Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis, to celebrate the life of Jamison.

He is survived by his parents, brother, Joshua (Heather) Daniel of Calamus, Iowa, and sister, Jessica (Dan) Clark of Bettendorf, Iowa. He was uncle to Caitlyn and Jason Daniel, Ty and Kaydan Clark, in addition to having many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He lived at Hills and Dales for 41 years and has had many loving family members there throughout his life.

Memorials may be made to Hills and Dales.

The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.