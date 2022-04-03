Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jamison K. Daniel

Jamison K. Daniel

May 25, 1972-March 21, 2022

Jamison K. Daniel, 49, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa. Jamison was born May 25, 1972, son of Gary and Deborah (Johnson) Daniel.

There will be a gathering from noon to 2 pm, Wednesday, April 6, at Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis, to celebrate the life of Jamison.

He is survived by his parents, brother, Joshua (Heather) Daniel of Calamus, Iowa, and sister, Jessica (Dan) Clark of Bettendorf, Iowa. He was uncle to Caitlyn and Jason Daniel, Ty and Kaydan Clark, in addition to having many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He lived at Hills and Dales for 41 years and has had many loving family members there throughout his life.

Memorials may be made to Hills and Dales.

The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.