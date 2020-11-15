Jane Anne Lovaas

April 12, 1940-November 10, 2020

Jane Anne Lovaas, 80, of LeClaire, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020. Her final resting place will be in the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jane was born April 12, 1940 in Streator, IL to Frank and Margaret (Anderson) Lorenz. She attended Beloit High School in Wisconsin, where she met Russell K. Lovaas, her high school sweetheart and future husband, in English class. The two frequently got in trouble and had to be moved to the front of the class because they would not stop talking to each other. They were married on March 18, 1961 in Winona, MN and celebrated 59 years together.

Jane received her Bachelor's Degree from Marycrest College and her Master's Degree in Library Science from Northern Illinois University. She worked for many years at the Palmer College Library and the Davenport Public Library before retiring to see the world with her husband. Together, they traveled all over the Americas, Africa, Russia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. They enjoyed cruises through the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, and the Mexican Riviera, and particularly loved spending the cold winter months in Hawaii and Arizona.

Jane's mother taught her to sew, and she delighted in making Christmas stockings and Advent calendars for her children and grandchildren. She loved cross-stitching, pansies, giraffes, the color blue, the mountains, jigsaw puzzles, McDonald's ice cream cones, and a cold Guinness when in Ireland.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor Jane's memory include her husband Russell; sons: David (Becca), Beloit WI, Jeffrey (Judy), Davenport, and Brian (Evette), Rock Island; grandchildren: Jenna Lovaas (Chance Kness), Mitchell Lovaas, Mason Lovaas, Danielle Ewert (Kraig), Kelsey Askam (Aaron), Lindsay Millea (Michael), Zachary Lovaas, Jared Lovaas, and Morgan Lovaas; great grandchildren: Evelyn, Barrett, Everett, and Robyn. Her parents preceded her in death.