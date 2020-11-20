Jane F. Siefers

September 29, 1942-November 16, 2020

Private Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial Jane F. Siefers, 78, of Davenport, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church and burial was in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Jane died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted her family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Jane Frances Hoenig was born September 29, 1942, near Ft. Madison, Iowa, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Letta (Ort) Hoenig. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Aquinas High School, class of 1960. She graduated from the former Marycrest College with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a minor in English. Jane went on to receive her Masters in Elementary Education in 1991. She taught 33 years as a primary elementary education teacher in the Davenport Schools at Green Acres, Harrison, Monroe and Buchanan, retiring in 1997.

Jane was united in marriage to Alvin W. Siefers, July 10, 1965, at Sacred Heart Church, Fort Madison. He preceded her in death October, 22, 2007.

Jane was a Girl and Boy Scout lead for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and heading to the casinos. With her dear friend Gina.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Richard (Jeane Glover) Siefers, Davenport, Jamie (Paulette) Siefers, Davenport, Julie (Dawn DeRohan) Waukegan, WI, Michael Siefers, Polk, IA and Dennis Siefers, FL; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; As well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son Russell, step-son Wayne, and step-daughter Susan.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com