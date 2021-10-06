Jane I. Isom

May 9, 1938-September 28, 2021

Jane I. Isom, 83, of Davenport, Iowa died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation is from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ida Grove, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girl Scouts or the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital Auxillary.

She was born May 9, 1938, in Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Sands) Jessen. On September 7, 1959, she married Raymond E. Isom in Mapleton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019.

Jane graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital.

Her memberships included Asbury United Methodist Church and the Silver Creek Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing computer games and her beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Lyn) Isom of Mediapolis, Iowa and Brenda (Marshall) Bumann of LeClaire, Iowa; her grandchildren, Katerina (Kyle) Millizer, Kortni (Alex) Huibregtse, Nicholas Isom, Sarah (Matt) Flugge, Rebecca Bumann and Jacob (Kristen) Bumann: her great-grandchildren, Emery and Raymond Millizer; her brothers, Roger (Marlene) Jessen of Danbury, Marvin (Vicki) Jessen of Sioux City, Iowa and Larry (Mary) Jessen of Boerne, Texas; and her brothers-in-law, Glen Isom of Danbury, Iowa and Richard Isom of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven; her twin sister, Jean Skou; and her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.