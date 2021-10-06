Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane I. Isom
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Jane I. Isom

May 9, 1938-September 28, 2021

Jane I. Isom, 83, of Davenport, Iowa died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation is from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ida Grove, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girl Scouts or the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital Auxillary.

She was born May 9, 1938, in Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Sands) Jessen. On September 7, 1959, she married Raymond E. Isom in Mapleton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019.

Jane graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital.

Her memberships included Asbury United Methodist Church and the Silver Creek Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing computer games and her beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Lyn) Isom of Mediapolis, Iowa and Brenda (Marshall) Bumann of LeClaire, Iowa; her grandchildren, Katerina (Kyle) Millizer, Kortni (Alex) Huibregtse, Nicholas Isom, Sarah (Matt) Flugge, Rebecca Bumann and Jacob (Kristen) Bumann: her great-grandchildren, Emery and Raymond Millizer; her brothers, Roger (Marlene) Jessen of Danbury, Marvin (Vicki) Jessen of Sioux City, Iowa and Larry (Mary) Jessen of Boerne, Texas; and her brothers-in-law, Glen Isom of Danbury, Iowa and Richard Isom of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven; her twin sister, Jean Skou; and her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for the families loss. We knew Jane and Ray from Texas at Portobello campground. Very nice friends.
Carl and Donna Richards
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. We met them at Aransas Pass in Texas at Portobello campground. They both Ray and Jane were the nicest friends.
Carl and Donna Richards
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results