Jane Elizabeth (Skantz) Minnick

April 22, 1950-November 30, 2021

Jane Elizabeth (Skantz) Minnick was born April 22, 1950 in Moline, IL and went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2021, in San Tan Valley, AZ, at the age of 71.

Jane was the eldest daughter of LeRoy and Betty (Swanson) Skantz; she grew up in Moline, Illinois, graduated in 1968 from Moline High School and attended Black Hawk College, and Trinity College.

Jane worked at Modern Woodman of America where she met her husband, Michael Charles Minnick, of Rock Island, IL; married September 21, 1974. They have five children; Ann McDonald (Mike), Kenyon, MN., Amy Minnick, Angela Minnick, Arlene Minnick, Gilbert AZ, Lee Minnick (Ashley), International Falls, MN.

They have seven grandchildren; Dominic Milne (Kaysee), April Arndt (Garrett), Karl Milne (Hannah), Tracy McDonald, Mason Minnick, Mackenzie Minnick, Liam Minnick and three great-grandchildren; Haisley Milne, Laila Milne and Maura Arndt.

Jane loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and a friend. She enjoyed family time, reading, cooking, coloring, painting, playing games, working on puzzles, listening to Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin brothers, attending church, participating in bible studies, partnering with Stephen's Ministry, and especially playing the piano.

Jane is survived by her husband, mother, children, grandchildren, and her siblings, Jean Hesler, Joy Fyfe (Alan), and Darrell Skantz (Ann). Jane was preceded in death by her father.

Jane is a two-time breast cancer survivor (1984 and 2004); in lieu of flowers and anyone who wishes to honor Jane, please make a contribution to her niece, Cindy Frazier and her family, in her fight with cancer.

Please send donations via Venmo.com; search Name (Cindy Frazier) or Username (@Cindys-fight-2021) – confirmation code: 6043 OR send checks to Cindy Frazier at 9007 72nd St., Coal Valley, IL 61240.

Visitation will be at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Funeral services will be at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, 3303 60th St., Moline, IL 61265, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Services will be available via live-stream if you're unable to attend in person by visiting: https://vimeo.com/654287675.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rock Island, IL.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.