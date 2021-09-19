Jane M. Ryan

February 25, 1929-July 13, 2021

DEWITT-Jane M. (Mrs. John) Ryan 92, formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at Aurora House in Weslaco, Texas.

Mrs. Ryan, the former Janie Madonna Wallace was born February 25, 1929, in Maquoketa to Joseph and Myrtle (Edwards) Wallace. She graduated from Maquoketa High School. Jane was a was domestic engineer and seamstress all of her life. She married John Thomas Ryan June 1, 1949, in Maquoketa. The couple resided in DeWitt much of their married life and relocated to Texas in 2006. John preceded Jane in death May 23, 2011.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, the Altar and Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. Jane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards and sewing.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Rachel) Ryan of St. George, Utah, and Tina Ryan Hansen of El Granada, California; grandchildren, Alex Ryan, Emily (Ken) Schnetz, Nathan (Julia) Ryan, Andrew Hansen, Joshua (Ashley) Ryan, Bailey Ryan and Shane Ryan; 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Roger Hansen; brothers, Earl, Lawrence, Willard, Thomas and Allen "Ike" and sisters, Marion Clark, Marge Casel, Eleanor Casel, Nadine Eaton and Anna Rouse.

The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021. A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church with the Rev. Fr. H. Robert Harness officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the Aurora House Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.