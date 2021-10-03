Jane E. Seier

October 16, 1965-September 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Jane E. Seier, 55, a resident of Davenport, will be 10am Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be 10am Thursday, October 7th in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church for the McAnthony Window. Jane passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Jane Ellen Seier was born October 16, 1965, in Lincoln, Nebraska, a daughter of Lester and JoAnn (Arthur) Seier. She was a 1984 graduate of Davenport Central High School. Jane worked at T.J. Maxx and enjoyed music, social camaraderie, and dancing.

Those left to honor Jane's memory include her mother, Jo (Fred) Beecher, Blue Grass; siblings: Jeanne Esparza, Bloomington, Illinois; Julie (Scott) Seier, Des Moines; Jim Seier, Jerry (LuAnn) Seier, and Joe (Ann) Seier, all of Davenport; and Jeff (Joni)Seier, Statesboro, Georgia; sister-in-law, Maureen Seier, Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester, and brothers, Jay, Jack, and John.

