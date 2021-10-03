Menu
Jane E. Seier
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Jane E. Seier

October 16, 1965-September 26, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Jane E. Seier, 55, a resident of Davenport, will be 10am Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be 10am Thursday, October 7th in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 5-7pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church for the McAnthony Window. Jane passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Jane Ellen Seier was born October 16, 1965, in Lincoln, Nebraska, a daughter of Lester and JoAnn (Arthur) Seier. She was a 1984 graduate of Davenport Central High School. Jane worked at T.J. Maxx and enjoyed music, social camaraderie, and dancing.

Those left to honor Jane's memory include her mother, Jo (Fred) Beecher, Blue Grass; siblings: Jeanne Esparza, Bloomington, Illinois; Julie (Scott) Seier, Des Moines; Jim Seier, Jerry (LuAnn) Seier, and Joe (Ann) Seier, all of Davenport; and Jeff (Joni)Seier, Statesboro, Georgia; sister-in-law, Maureen Seier, Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester, and brothers, Jay, Jack, and John.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Oct
7
Burial
10:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to learn about Jane. Peace and Prayers to the Seier family and friends. Dav. Central Class of '82 and all the way back to McKinley Elementary.
Ross Wilburn
School
October 14, 2021
Jane was my friend. She was smart and witty - and we shared many happy times at Rookies. Know that she was loved, and will live on in spirit.
Chris Wieckhorst
Friend
October 7, 2021
Jane was a sweet and loving soul. When Jack drowned, she was a beacon of strength and understanding to his friends who were there and felt such guilt. May God bless Jo and the family and may you find peace of heart in your faith .
Todd Reed
Friend
October 3, 2021
