Janet E. Feuerbach

1928-June 14, 2021

IOWA CITY-Janet E. Feuerbach, age 92 of Iowa City died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Solon Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, June 18, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 9:30am until services at the church on Friday. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church). Following burial at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, family and friends are invited for a reception to be held at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course beginning at 1pm.

Memorial donations can be made in Janet's memory to either the Regina Foundation or Iowa Public Television. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Janet's family includes her children and their spouses, Karla and Carl Rushek and Kerry and Aleda Feuerbach; grandchildren, Kelli Rushek, Nick Rushek (Michael Giles), Mark Rushek, Jessie Montgomery (Carter), Katie Thompson (Chris), and Missie Helm (Dylan); great-granddaughters, Blakely Ann Helm and Arie Faye Montgomery; and Janet's sister-in-law, Grace Wiese.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Darold; brother, Dale Johnson and his wife, Dorothy "Dot"; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Betty Albers, Milford and Ethel Wardenburg, and Keith Wiese.