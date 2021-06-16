Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet E. Feuerbach
FUNERAL HOME
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA

Janet E. Feuerbach

1928-June 14, 2021

IOWA CITY-Janet E. Feuerbach, age 92 of Iowa City died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Solon Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, June 18, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 9:30am until services at the church on Friday. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church). Following burial at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, family and friends are invited for a reception to be held at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course beginning at 1pm.

Memorial donations can be made in Janet's memory to either the Regina Foundation or Iowa Public Television. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Janet's family includes her children and their spouses, Karla and Carl Rushek and Kerry and Aleda Feuerbach; grandchildren, Kelli Rushek, Nick Rushek (Michael Giles), Mark Rushek, Jessie Montgomery (Carter), Katie Thompson (Chris), and Missie Helm (Dylan); great-granddaughters, Blakely Ann Helm and Arie Faye Montgomery; and Janet's sister-in-law, Grace Wiese.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Darold; brother, Dale Johnson and his wife, Dorothy "Dot"; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Betty Albers, Milford and Ethel Wardenburg, and Keith Wiese.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Karl and Karla , I'm from Durant and recall you looking me up and introducing yourself at the Jaycees Beer Stand at the Durant Polka fest. Ironically my mom's name is Janet. With the not so common last name we have it's interesting to meet others that I share it with. Sorry for the passing of your mother. Mike
Mike Feuerbach
June 17, 2021
Kerry and family,
Very sad to read about your Mother's passing. I have many fond memories of her; Such a delightful lady. God Bless

Ed Sarrazin
Ed Sarrazin
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results