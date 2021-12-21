Janet Glessner

January 7, 1941-December 18, 2021

Janet Glessner, 80, of Bettendorf IA, died peacefully December 18, 2021 at her home with family at her side. Janet was born Jan. 7, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Ralph and Helen Farnsworth.

She married Richard Glessner in 1964, and shared 57 years of marriage.

Janet worked as an administrative assistant for 24 years. She retired and spent her time playing bingo, dining out, and traveling, with visiting family in Des Moines her favorite activity. Watching her Hawkeyes and reading a good book while snuggling with the dog was her downtime of choice.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, their children, Richard Glessner (Ellen Woolbrant) of Chicago, Lisa (Rich) McInnis of Davenport, and Nancy (Paul) Kopatich of Bettendorf. Four loving grandchildren, Jon, Melanie, and Thomas Kopatich, all of Bettendorf, and Max McInnis of Saint Paul, MN. Siblings Carole (Bill) Raffensperger and Dennis (Jan) Farnsworth, both of Des Moines, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Ralph, Fred, and Chris.

A memorial service and luncheon will be held in Des Moines next spring.

Memorials may be made to a charity special to our family: Fox Valley Animal Welfare League FVAWL 11 John St. North Aurora, IL 60542.