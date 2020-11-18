Janet Trekell

October 3, 1939 - November 14, 2020

Janet Trekell (Gartman) Weirup, 81 of Maquoketa passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday at Dawson Funeral Services. Burial will take place at Elwood Cemetery immediately following her funeral service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending.

Janet Jean Gartman was born on October 3, 1939 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Clarence and Bertha (Gallagher) Gartman. She married Everett Weirup in 1958 in Maquoketa, she later married Paul W. Trekell on August 2, 1974 in Moline, Illinois. Janet graduated from Delmar High School in 1957 and attended AIC in Davenport. Janet was employed in her high school years at National Tea Store in Maquoketa and worked in the Auditor's Office in the Jackson County Courthouse. Janet worked several years at the Scott County Courthouse; Treasurer's Office, Northwest Bank and Trust Company in Davenport and in the office at Montgomery Ward's in Davenport before moving to Clear Lake, Minnesota in 1985. She was employed in Minnesota at a mental health agency in St. Cloud, Minnesota and before retirement from the Monticello Public Hospital in Monticello, Minnesota. Janet and her husband Paul moved back to Iowa in April 2003.

Janet was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. She was a member of the Eagles Club in Maquoketa, an active member of the Delmar Lions Club and recipient of the Norman Coleman Award: past member of Order of the Eastern Star in Davenport: member of Andrew Petal Pals Garden Club. She was an active member of the Jackson County Regional Health Center Auxiliary and served as the past president. Through the years she did many volunteer duties for various agencies and public health fundraisers. She participated in the cancer runs in Minnesota and Iowa, served on the Kidney Foundation Board and was an active in a ALANON in Minnesota. She made weekly visits to various nursing homes in Clinton and Jackson counties.

Those left to cherish her memories are her three daughters; Debra (Jim) Bates of Davenport, Michelle (Kevin) Anderson of Coal Valley, Illinois, Sherry (Daniel) Rud of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, one step-son Michael (Sara) Trekell of Sartell, Minnesota; one step-daughter Linda (Mike) Lowry of Kansas, grandchildren; Wyatt Tabor of Iowa City, Joshua Basting and children John, Dustin, Kyle, Jazamyne, Jacob of Davenport, Rachel (Sean) Jett and their children Aryeh, Audrina and Avrie of Davenport, Trista (Chad) Cronkleton and son Corbin of Donahue Iowa, Tyler (Kari) Anderson and sons Kai and Eli of Coal Valley, Illinois, Alexandra Rud and her children Colten and Kaysen of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Alison Rud of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Tony (Rachel) Watts and children Sylar, Zach, Tyler of Kansas, Leah (Shanna) Watts Bohrer and their children Daniel and Korianna of Wichita, Kansas; Ethan (Kelsie) Trekell of Illinois, Avalon (Joey) Olson and sons Truman and Sullivan of Sartell, Minnesota and several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, sister-in-law Lois Burks of St. Peter, Missouri and special friends; Karen Kilburg, Judy Ganzer, Pat Ditch and Arlene McCutcheon. Former sister-in-law's, Laveta Brady (George), Patricia Weirup (Vernon) and Arla Lubben (John).

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2003 and her mother Bertha also in 2003, her father Clarence in 2010 and a very special friend Roger Filloon in 2012.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in her honor to Camp Courageous, First Lutheran Church of Maquoketa, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.