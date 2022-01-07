Janet L. Wiebler

June 10, 1959-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Janet L. Wiebler, 62, of Davenport, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf holding her mother's hand.

A time to celebrate Janet's life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with a brief service to be held at 4 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Janet was born on June 10, 1959 in Sioux St. Marie, Michigan, a daughter of Jenny Lea (Shipley) and James Payne, Jr. She was united in marriage to Matthew J. Wiebler on July 19, 2003. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2005.

Janet was a manager at Petco for the past 13 years. She loved her work!

Janet adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed shopping, always spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: James M. Wiebler, Long Grove, Christopher A. (Megan) Wiebler, Davenport, Paige M. (Jack Raibikis) Wiebler, Chicago, Reid M. Wiebler, Englewood, Colorado, and Michelle L. (Stephen Strawhacker) Wiebler, Davenport; grandchildren: Jace, Makenzie, Emily, Beau, Blake, and Millie; her mother, Jenny Payne, Davenport; a sister, Debbie Brownlee, Greenlee, Colorado, nephew, Weston (Adrian) Brownlee , New Mexico and Sarah (Krista Klein) Brownlee, Colorado and her mother-in-law, Doris Wiebler and the entire Wiebler family.

In addition to her husband, Matt she was preceded in death by her father, James, and father-in-law, Richard Wiebler.

