Janet L. Wiebler
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Janet L. Wiebler

June 10, 1959-January 5, 2022

DAVENPORT-Janet L. Wiebler, 62, of Davenport, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf holding her mother's hand.

A time to celebrate Janet's life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with a brief service to be held at 4 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Janet was born on June 10, 1959 in Sioux St. Marie, Michigan, a daughter of Jenny Lea (Shipley) and James Payne, Jr. She was united in marriage to Matthew J. Wiebler on July 19, 2003. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2005.

Janet was a manager at Petco for the past 13 years. She loved her work!

Janet adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed shopping, always spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: James M. Wiebler, Long Grove, Christopher A. (Megan) Wiebler, Davenport, Paige M. (Jack Raibikis) Wiebler, Chicago, Reid M. Wiebler, Englewood, Colorado, and Michelle L. (Stephen Strawhacker) Wiebler, Davenport; grandchildren: Jace, Makenzie, Emily, Beau, Blake, and Millie; her mother, Jenny Payne, Davenport; a sister, Debbie Brownlee, Greenlee, Colorado, nephew, Weston (Adrian) Brownlee , New Mexico and Sarah (Krista Klein) Brownlee, Colorado and her mother-in-law, Doris Wiebler and the entire Wiebler family.

In addition to her husband, Matt she was preceded in death by her father, James, and father-in-law, Richard Wiebler.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
We are so sorry to hear of Janet´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers to the family. I am in Florida for the winter staying with Tammy and Ron or we would be there for you. Rest In Peace Janet. Our love to you all. Frances Rouse and Family.
Frances Rouse
Friend
January 7, 2022
