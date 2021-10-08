Janice Earlene (Howk) Berger

June 24, 1948-October 5, 2021

The family of Janice Earlene (Howk) Berger are deeply saddened to announce her passing, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 73.

Janice was born June 24, 1948, to loving parents, Elvin and Irene (Snook) Howk. She grew up in Ottumwa Iowa, where she graduated from high school. Janice married William "Tony" Berger on November 18, 1966. They had two children, Sean, and Shannon. She has three grandchildren, Cody Berger, Kyle and Shelbey Koester. Janice was the proud great-grandmother of Brynlee, Madeline, Finnegan, Oliver, and Daisy. Janice enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, and hanging out with her circle of friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Sam (Marilyn) Howk, and son Sean Berger.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; daughter Shannon (Mark Noel) Koester, of DeWitt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Mark Howk, of Ottumwa; and niece, Kelli (Nick) Bankston of Ottumwa.

Janice will be lovingly and deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

