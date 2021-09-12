Janice Johnson

July 24, 1938-September 8, 2021

MOLINE-Janice Johnson, 83, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Parks Place Memory Care, Plymouth, MN.

Funeral services will be 10am, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Hospice, Minneapolis, MN.

Janice was born July 24, 1938 in Moline, the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Davidson) Wright. She married Donald W. Johnson in 1990 in Moline. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2014.

Janice worked for Deere Harvester Credit Union and previously at Port Byron State Bank.

Janice enjoyed golfing, gardening, flowers, farming and being outdoors.

Survivors include her children, Rhonda (John) Harman, St. Michael, MN and Mark Nightingale, Moline and grandson, Luke (Jacquelyn) Harman, St. Michael, MN. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lyle Wright.

