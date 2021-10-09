Menu
Quad-City Times
Janice Clara Schneekloth
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Janice Clara Schneekloth

June 14, 1938-October 8, 2021

BLOOMFIELD-Janice Clara Schneekloth, age 83, of Bloomfield, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport, Iowa. Per her wishes, Janice's body was donated to the University of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Janice was born on June 14, 1938, in Atalissa, Iowa, the daughter of George and Gladys (Schafnit) Morrison. Janice graduated from Atalissa High School with the Class of 1956. She married Jerry Schneekloth at the Zion Lutheran Church in Atalissa on June 1, 1958.

Janice loved children and worked as a baby-sitter for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Janice enjoyed traveling to Minnesota to go fishing and visiting friends. Janice and Jerry loved spending time at their summer home on the Cedar River. Janice also enjoyed flower gardening, feeding her birds and cooking for her family. Most of all, Janice cherished her visits with family and friends, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Janice will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry; three daughters, Sherry (Wesley) Beverlin of Muscatine, Iowa, Melissa Wehde of Davenport, Iowa and Jennifer (Walter) McNeill of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren; Lucas Beverlin, Linsie Mairet and John Zaimes; and three sisters, Shirley (Don) Freeman of Waverly, Iowa, Doris Yerington of Muscatine, Iowa and Marilyn (Floyd) James of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard Morrison and George "Fred" Morrison.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many memories of fun times with my sweet Aunt Janice! I loved spending time with my cousins and Janice and Jerry. She was fun and funny. I loved her quick wit. She was kind and helpful to me when my own parents (her brother Richard) were ill and when they passed. She thought of others before herself. Hugs to Sherry, Jennifer and Missy and to Uncle Jerry. ♥ Bobbi
Bobbi Kraklio
Family
October 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire family. Janice was so good to Kelli and Jodi they have that to remember. She was such a great person. My deepest sympathy to all.
Jane Kreimeyer
Friend
October 11, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to Jerry and the family. I remember Janice fondly.
Jack & Jane Schneckloth, Alabama
Family
October 9, 2021
Linsie, we are sorry for your loss.
Love, the Wakefields
Laura Wakefield
Friend
October 9, 2021
There were many hours spent visiting and chatting with her and Jerry at their place along the Cedar River. Many times just with her while Jerry was out on the river trying to hook that elusive 'big one'. It's very sad to learn of her passing. Our deepest sympathies to the family. She will be missed. Mary Maher and Bill Larson
Bill Larson
Friend
October 9, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I graduated with Janice and remember her well. Classmates were just reminiscing about our life at Atalissa at our alumni reunion not long ago.
Marilyn Smock (Hinrichs)
Spouse
October 9, 2021
