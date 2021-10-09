Janice Clara Schneekloth

June 14, 1938-October 8, 2021

BLOOMFIELD-Janice Clara Schneekloth, age 83, of Bloomfield, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport, Iowa. Per her wishes, Janice's body was donated to the University of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Janice was born on June 14, 1938, in Atalissa, Iowa, the daughter of George and Gladys (Schafnit) Morrison. Janice graduated from Atalissa High School with the Class of 1956. She married Jerry Schneekloth at the Zion Lutheran Church in Atalissa on June 1, 1958.

Janice loved children and worked as a baby-sitter for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Janice enjoyed traveling to Minnesota to go fishing and visiting friends. Janice and Jerry loved spending time at their summer home on the Cedar River. Janice also enjoyed flower gardening, feeding her birds and cooking for her family. Most of all, Janice cherished her visits with family and friends, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Janice will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry; three daughters, Sherry (Wesley) Beverlin of Muscatine, Iowa, Melissa Wehde of Davenport, Iowa and Jennifer (Walter) McNeill of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren; Lucas Beverlin, Linsie Mairet and John Zaimes; and three sisters, Shirley (Don) Freeman of Waverly, Iowa, Doris Yerington of Muscatine, Iowa and Marilyn (Floyd) James of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard Morrison and George "Fred" Morrison.