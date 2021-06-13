Janice Elaine Steines

September 14, 1949-May 27, 2021

Janice Elaine Steines, 71, of Denver, Colorado passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life event will be held on her birthday, September, 14, 2021, details to be determined.

Janice was born September 14, 1949 in Davenport, the daughter of James and Lucille (Clark) Driskell.

Janice most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her three grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dwain Steines, Denver, Colorado; son, Niel (Lesley) Buck, Davenport; four brothers, Gary (Marsha) Hopkins, Camanche, Iowa, Jim Jr. (Marcy) Driskell, Coal Valley, Illinois, Jerry (Lisa) Driskell, Park View, Iowa, Dennis Driskell, Slidell, Louisiana; and three grandchildren, Tylar Buck, Joshua Buck, and Atticus Buck, all of Davenport, Iowa.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucy and brother Keith Driskell.