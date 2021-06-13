Menu
Janice Elaine Steines
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Janice Elaine Steines

September 14, 1949-May 27, 2021

Janice Elaine Steines, 71, of Denver, Colorado passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life event will be held on her birthday, September, 14, 2021, details to be determined.

Janice was born September 14, 1949 in Davenport, the daughter of James and Lucille (Clark) Driskell.

Janice most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her three grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dwain Steines, Denver, Colorado; son, Niel (Lesley) Buck, Davenport; four brothers, Gary (Marsha) Hopkins, Camanche, Iowa, Jim Jr. (Marcy) Driskell, Coal Valley, Illinois, Jerry (Lisa) Driskell, Park View, Iowa, Dennis Driskell, Slidell, Louisiana; and three grandchildren, Tylar Buck, Joshua Buck, and Atticus Buck, all of Davenport, Iowa.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucy and brother Keith Driskell.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
Details to be determined
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janice was a great gal and always fun! I was so sorry to hear of her passing! I would like information on her memorial gathering please.
Connie Hute
Family
August 3, 2021
This is sad. Always liked her growing up. She is my Grandma Daisy niece. We always seen her when we went to Uncle Jim and Aunt Lucy. Rest in Peace Janice
Connie Carr
June 13, 2021
