Jay Peeters

August 9, 1960-June 23, 2021

Jay Peeters, 60, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away June 23, 2021.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Missouri.

Jay was born August 9, 1960, in Moline, to Edward Jack Peeters and Mary Johnson Peeters. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his Mother, Children, Jamie Herrin (Adam), Allison Woods (Zachery), Sister, Susan Harbit (Zachery), Brothers, Greg Peeters (Marissa), Terry Peeters (Kelly), Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Jay was a machinist who enjoyed tinkering with cars, painting and watching Nascar.

