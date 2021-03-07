Menu
Jean Marie Bruinsma
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Jean Marie Bruinsma

October 7, 1946-February 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jean M. Bruinsma, 74, passed away peacefully on February 24th in Davenport, IA. Jean was born on October 7, 1946, to Joyce and Merle Strandburg in Muskegon, MI. In the early 1970's, she relocated to the Quad Cities, where she remained the rest of her life.

Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will hold a private service later in the spring to celebrate Jean's life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Throughout Jean's life, her love for music could not be missed. Whether playing the piano or singing in a choir, it seemed she was always happiest when music was involved. Jean sang in several church choirs, served as choir director for both adult and youth choirs and also sang in a barbershop chorus (the Multichords) and a barbershop quartet. Additionally, Jean loved spending evenings at Shakey's Pizza with friends and family singing along to ragtime tunes.

After a full career at the US Postal Service, Jean enjoyed her retirement but decided to go back to school to study theology and eventually became a Lay-Pastor in the Presbyterian Church. During her time as pastor, Jean served the 1st Presbyterian Church of LeClaire, followed by Scotch Grove/Center Junction Presbyterian Churches.

Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janet; three grandchildren, Patrick (Linda), Emily, and Nicholas; two great grandchildren, Paisley and Zoey; sister Ferna Halloway. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Merle and Joyce Strandburg.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember your laugh.
Sue Larkin
March 9, 2021
I am just now learning this. So sorry to hear. Jean was a colleague as she was pastor at a neighboring church.
Patricia Halverson
March 9, 2021
Jean taught me the Rock Island city schemes, helping me-along with countless others at the post office. I was amazed by her memory skills as she mastered both Rock Island and Moline schemes. She was a genuinely nice lady.
Benton Stecher
March 7, 2021
