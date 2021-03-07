Jean Marie Bruinsma

October 7, 1946-February 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jean M. Bruinsma, 74, passed away peacefully on February 24th in Davenport, IA. Jean was born on October 7, 1946, to Joyce and Merle Strandburg in Muskegon, MI. In the early 1970's, she relocated to the Quad Cities, where she remained the rest of her life.

Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will hold a private service later in the spring to celebrate Jean's life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Throughout Jean's life, her love for music could not be missed. Whether playing the piano or singing in a choir, it seemed she was always happiest when music was involved. Jean sang in several church choirs, served as choir director for both adult and youth choirs and also sang in a barbershop chorus (the Multichords) and a barbershop quartet. Additionally, Jean loved spending evenings at Shakey's Pizza with friends and family singing along to ragtime tunes.

After a full career at the US Postal Service, Jean enjoyed her retirement but decided to go back to school to study theology and eventually became a Lay-Pastor in the Presbyterian Church. During her time as pastor, Jean served the 1st Presbyterian Church of LeClaire, followed by Scotch Grove/Center Junction Presbyterian Churches.

Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janet; three grandchildren, Patrick (Linda), Emily, and Nicholas; two great grandchildren, Paisley and Zoey; sister Ferna Halloway. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Merle and Joyce Strandburg.