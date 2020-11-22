Jean C. Steuart

March 11, 1927-November 14, 2020

Jean C. Steuart, 93, of Battle Ground, WA, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on November 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jean was born on March 11, 1927, in West Liberty, IA, to George and Bessie (McClure) Orr. She was united in marriage to Ross A. Steuart on May 29, 1947 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. She worked as a legal secretary for Wells, McNally and Bowman for 20 years. Retiring in 1984.

Jean was a volunteer at CASI. She was a 2001 recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Award for her service to Generations Area Agency on Aging. She was also a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

Jean relished in her most special role as grandma to her "boys", watching endless ball games and fulfilling their never-ending requests for her mac and cheese. She enjoyed travelling the country with Ross in their RV. She enjoyed her years of volunteering at CASI and the comradery and life-long friendships with her fellow volunteers. Jean loved sharing holidays and experiencing the sites and activities of the QCA with Lois, Linda and Diane. She was an avid reader, never leaving the house without a book or kindle in her purse.

Those who are left to honor her memory include her daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Coughlin of La Center, WA and son, Ronald (Michelle) of Novi, MI; grandchildren, Carey (Sandi) Coughlin of Prosper, TX, and Patrick Coughlin of Vancouver, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, brothers, Robert and Russell; one sister, Lois Brugman.

