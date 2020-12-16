Menu
Jean F. Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Jean F. Lynch

February 25, 1929-December 13, 2020

Jean F. Lynch, 91, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Sunday December 13, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A private family live-streamed service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Current social distancing, face mask and capacity limitations will be observed.

Jean was born February 25, 1929 in Long Grove, Iowa, a daughter of Martin and Ida Young O'Boyle. She married Gerald "Jerry" L. Lynch on October 3, 1959 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2013.

Jean was a homemaker. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She enjoyed country music, dancing, and crossword puzzles. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR fan. Jean was a member of Women of the Moose for several years.

Surviving are her children, Cheryl (Pete) Ortiz, Coal Valley, IL, Nancy (Terry) VanWinkle, Leesburg, FL, Gerald "Jay" (Sandra) Lynch, Davenport, IA; daughter-in-law, Claudia Arneson, Desoto, KS; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Arneson; four siblings; Darrell "Doc" O'Boyle, Mary Phyllis Dengler, Genrose Young, and Helen Schumann.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
9:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
To the family..I am so saddened at your loss..my son had just moved to Bettendorf and I had looked up Jean's address.in November.and hoped to visit my next trip over...prayers to you all...Earl Lynchs daughter. JUDY
Judith Louise SHRADER
February 23, 2021
So sad to hear of your mom's passing. I enjoyed visiting her weekly for so many years and have missed those visits. Sorry I wasn't able to have that last one with her. I hope you understand. My prayers and thoughts are with all of you. Louise
Louise Cover
December 18, 2020
Condolences for the family. We had so much fun with Jeannie and Jerry at Mr. Eds. Miss them. RIP Jeannie.
Bob and Deb Williamson
December 14, 2020
