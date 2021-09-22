Jean A. Zay

February 24, 1942-September 18, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jean A. Zay, 79, of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, immediately followed by a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The former Jean Ann Scheringa was born February 24, 1942, the daughter of John and Helen (Daley) Scheringa. She married Roman J. Zay in December of 1975, in Oak Park, Illinois. He died January 6, 2015. She worked in security for the Fort Myers Airport and O'Hare Airport, and truly enjoyed her job.

She enjoyed traveling (especially to Mexico), skiing, and wine. She was a very social and outgoing woman who could strike up a conversation with anybody. She also had a passion for her many animals over the years and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Julie Zay of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Brian Ballard of Milan, Illinois; a step-daughter and her husband, Jeannie and Jean-Luc Tabailloux of Grenoble, France; 10 grandchildren, Addyson Zay, Nathan Steinbeck, Kashton Ballard, Paul (Amanda) Tabailloux, Timothy (Bethany) Tabailloux, Anna Tabailloux, Jenny (Aaron) Rawcliffe, and Marc, Luc, and Joseph Tabailloux; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Ken) Stahl of Woodridge, Illinois, and Gayle Mazza of Douglas, Michigan; and nieces and nephews, Brian (Gina) Stahl, Alicia (Gary) Garland, Michael Mazza, and Abigail Mazza. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Jack Scheringa.

