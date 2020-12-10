Menu
Jeanele M. Hanshaw
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Jeanele M. Hanshaw

January 1, 1932-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jeanele M. Hanshaw, 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on December 7, 2020 at Bickford Cottage of Davenport, Iowa. A family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can made at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Jeanele was born on January 1, 1932 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Alfred and Uva (Arnold) Isenberger. She married Harold Jones in November 26, 1955 and later married Chris Hanshaw on January 9, 1986. He preceded her in death in November 2016.

Jeanele excelled as a loving mother and provider. Her 5 daughters were her whole world. She enjoyed making tacos, and many other wonderful meals. She enjoyed all occasions with her family. She loved socializing with her group of friends at Brookside, playing bingo, and exercising classes.

Survivors include her 5 daughter: Linda (Ron) Springmeier, Carol (Edward) Morrissey, Nancy (Bob) Kuta, Sandy (Greg) McKinney, Susan Elias, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers Arnold, Lyle, and Paul.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
Oh Jones sisters, I'm sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. It's a wonder to me, how she brought such genuinely sweet and heart centered women into this world! I'm grateful to have experienced the Jones girls love and nurturing at important times in my life!! I will always treasure those memories!
James McCluskey
December 14, 2020
We loved Jeanele´s warm heart and high spirit. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy. Our hearts and prayers to all.
Kermit & Lauren Aguayo
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I have very fond memories of your Mother, I remember how she would sing "Me and Bobbie McGee" when we would carpool, her collection of wheat pennies, her endearing, distinctive voice and laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Sharrie Olson Conly
December 11, 2020
