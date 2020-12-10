Jeanele M. Hanshaw

January 1, 1932-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jeanele M. Hanshaw, 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on December 7, 2020 at Bickford Cottage of Davenport, Iowa. A family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can made at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Jeanele was born on January 1, 1932 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Alfred and Uva (Arnold) Isenberger. She married Harold Jones in November 26, 1955 and later married Chris Hanshaw on January 9, 1986. He preceded her in death in November 2016.

Jeanele excelled as a loving mother and provider. Her 5 daughters were her whole world. She enjoyed making tacos, and many other wonderful meals. She enjoyed all occasions with her family. She loved socializing with her group of friends at Brookside, playing bingo, and exercising classes.

Survivors include her 5 daughter: Linda (Ron) Springmeier, Carol (Edward) Morrissey, Nancy (Bob) Kuta, Sandy (Greg) McKinney, Susan Elias, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers Arnold, Lyle, and Paul.