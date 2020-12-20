Menu
Jeanette Theresa Thomas DePauw
Jeanette Theresa Thomas DePauw

June 18, 1928-December 17, 2020

Jeanette Theresa Thomas DePauw, 92, passed away on December 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Illinois. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private immediate family only funeral at St. John's Catholic Church at 10:30, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjohnrapidscity/live/. A public celebration will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Born on June 18, 1928, to Neal and Katherine (Nonnenmacher) Thomas, she always imagined she would marry a farmer. She did just that on September 1, 1951, when she married Julian DePauw at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa. Over the years, they farmed in Cambridge, Geneseo, Erie, and Port Byron before retiring to Geneseo. Julian preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.

As a young woman, Jeanette worked at Iowa Mutual Insurance in Davenport, Iowa. Born a city girl, she quickly learned the wonders of being a dairy farmer's wife, worrying about the crops, the weather, and the health of the herd, as well as caring for her beloved lamb, Lucy, marveling at birth of a new calf and the pride of working an organic farm, long before it was the thing to do. After five children came along, she worked many years at Riverdale Schools in Port Byron, Illinois, making lifelong friends of staff and students, alike. She was stellar at cooking for an army. No one in need was ever turned away. After her retirement, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren's countless concerts, plays, sporting events and award ceremonies.

A devout Catholic, Jeanette was a long-time member of St. John's Church in Rapids City, where she taught CCD for many years, and most recently a member of St. Malachy's Church, Geneseo, where she volunteered tirelessly with the SPEC Program. She relied heavily on our Lord for guidance, and her rosary was her constant companion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Joe, Rosemary Osborn (Ed), Bob (Pam), Peg Walker (Byron), and Eddie; grandchildren, Alex, Ben (Steffanie), Abby, Christine (Erik), Phil, Kate (Steve), Tom (Julia), Mary (Jesse), Jake and Sarah (Adam); great grandchildren, Maison, Ember, Penelope, Julia (Alex), Ethan, Julia, Rosie, Brendan (Madeline), Rachel, Myranda, Theo, Jack and Mara; great-great grandchildren, Ryker, Esme' and Haeman, brother-in-law, Duke Tyler, sister-in-law, Patricia DePauw, and godchildren, Jack Yegge, Mary Henry, and Linda Dierks. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Katherine Tyler, daughter-in-law, Marilyn DePauw, granddaughter, Rachel DePauw, brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Dorothy DePauw, brother-in-law, Oscar DePauw, nieces Cathy Hootman and Margaret Judge.

The family would like to thank the Hillcrest Home staff for their extraordinary care, compassion, and friendship.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our condolences and prayers for the family. We will miss the stories that Jeanette used to tell when ever we got together. We wish it could have been more often. She will be missed by all that new her. God will have a special place for Jeanette. God be with you all.
Jack & Joyce Yegge
December 22, 2020
Our hearts are with you all today.
Cris Wolf Harper
Family
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Tom and Terry Nitz
December 21, 2020
Joe, Rosie, Peg, Bob, and Eddie. So sorry for the loss of your mother, praying for you. John and Cheryl DeCap
John DeCap
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I will miss Aunt Jen and all her stories about my mom...She was a great lady and will be missed by all...Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers through this difficult time...Love you all
Mary Henry
December 19, 2020
