Jeanine Joyce Sutton

April 22, 1936-September 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeanine Joyce Sutton, 85, of Davenport, IA, entered heaven peacefully September 27, 2021, with her family by her side.

Jeanine was born April 22, 1936, daughter of Estella (Steffen) Vogt, in Davenport. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Sutton, July 30, 1954. They were blessed with 67 loving years together.

Jeanine farmed with her husband for 40 years. They ran Don Sutton Lighting for 30 years, providing temporary lighting and power to most all events in the Quad Cities, events like the Bix, Blues Festival, Festival of Trees, QC Symphony Orchestra and most events in the River Center, QCCA, the Mississippi Valley Fair and many outdoor concerts. They also worked many political events, including four presidential campaigns

Jeanine was an active member of Grandview Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, In-Fisherman Club, Moline Conservation and QCCA.

Jeanine loved the Lord and her family was her greatest joy. She had a massive stroke six and a half years ago, battled its effects with grace, and always had a smile on her face.

Jeanine is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debra (Paul) Bruns and Susan Kahl of Davenport, IA; grandsons: Jacob (Elizabeth) Bruns, Kyle (Suzanne) Bruns; a granddaughter, Brittany Kahl; great grandchildren: Teagan, Elijah, Colin, Theo and Emerson; and a sister, Jackie Pennington. She was preceded in death by her mother; sister: Judith Schellenberg; brothers: Jerry Vogt and Jimmy Vogt; brother-in-laws: Dr. Richard Pennington, Ray Sutton; and a sister-in-law: Marilyn Sutton.