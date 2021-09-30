Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanine Joyce Sutton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Jeanine Joyce Sutton

April 22, 1936-September 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeanine Joyce Sutton, 85, of Davenport, IA, entered heaven peacefully September 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 4, at Grandview Baptist Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to Grandview Baptist Church or Jeanine Sutton Memorial. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Jeanine was born April 22, 1936, daughter of Estella (Steffen) Vogt, in Davenport. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Sutton, July 30, 1954. They were blessed with 67 loving years together.

Jeanine farmed with her husband for 40 years. They ran Don Sutton Lighting for 30 years, providing temporary lighting and power to most all events in the Quad Cities, events like the Bix, Blues Festival, Festival of Trees, QC Symphony Orchestra and most events in the River Center, QCCA, the Mississippi Valley Fair and many outdoor concerts. They also worked many political events, including four presidential campaigns

Jeanine was an active member of Grandview Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, In-Fisherman Club, Moline Conservation and QCCA.

Jeanine loved the Lord and her family was her greatest joy. She had a massive stroke six and a half years ago, battled its effects with grace, and always had a smile on her face.

Jeanine is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debra (Paul) Bruns and Susan Kahl of Davenport, IA; grandsons: Jacob (Elizabeth) Bruns, Kyle (Suzanne) Bruns; a granddaughter, Brittany Kahl; great grandchildren: Teagan, Elijah, Colin, Theo and Emerson; and a sister, Jackie Pennington. She was preceded in death by her mother; sister: Judith Schellenberg; brothers: Jerry Vogt and Jimmy Vogt; brother-in-laws: Dr. Richard Pennington, Ray Sutton; and a sister-in-law: Marilyn Sutton.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grandview Baptist Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jean and Don provided more than just generators and lighting for most of Mediacom´s MC22 television shoots - they always had an encouraging word and huge smile at the beginning of the shoot, and were a spark of joy at the end of the night, cheering up everyone on the crew regardless of how hard, cold, wet, hot, or just plain exhausting the night had been. Jean will be missed by everyone who ever worked with her and Don. Our condolences, from everyone at MC22.
Fred Klauke
Work
October 2, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences n the passing of you mom.
Matt and Janet Gau
Family
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results