Jeannette Marie Castaneda

June 20, 1949-September 17, 2021

Jeannette Marie Castaneda, 72, of Hephzibah, Georgia, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday September 17, 2021 at her daughter's home in Georgia.

Services will be 11:00am Friday October 1, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Jeannette was born on June 20, 1949 in Homer, Louisiana, the daughter of Lonnie James and Johnnie Mae (Cunningham) Robinson Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Rock Island High School.

She began her 23 year career at Augustana College in January of 1991, retiring in April of 2014. Jeannette enjoyed her job while assisting students with their loans and financial obligations.

Jeannette was an avid member of Second Baptist church of Rock Island all her life, she was a Trustee's Helper for several years, along with enjoying the Hospitality Ministry and Ultimate Sounds. She loved the Lord, her family, church family, music, singing and directing choirs, shopping for bargains, reading, crossword puzzles, arts, crafts and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Kimberly Williams (Robinson), Augusta, Georgia, Aretha Helms (Teague), Port Orchard, Washington; grandchildren, Octavia Williams, Augusta, Quincy Helms, Port Orchard; great granddaughter, Kaidence Williams, Augusta; siblings, Lonnie Robinson Jr., Rock Island, Beverly (Charles) Oatis, Burnsville, Minnesota, Anthony Robinson, North Liberty, Iowa; uncle, Jerry Hatter, Ypsilanti Township, Michigan; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Johnnie Robinson; siblings, Vernon Robinson and Ann Robinson.