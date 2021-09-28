Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeannette Marie Castaneda
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Jeannette Marie Castaneda

June 20, 1949-September 17, 2021

Jeannette Marie Castaneda, 72, of Hephzibah, Georgia, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday September 17, 2021 at her daughter's home in Georgia.

Services will be 11:00am Friday October 1, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Jeannette was born on June 20, 1949 in Homer, Louisiana, the daughter of Lonnie James and Johnnie Mae (Cunningham) Robinson Sr. She was a 1967 graduate of Rock Island High School.

She began her 23 year career at Augustana College in January of 1991, retiring in April of 2014. Jeannette enjoyed her job while assisting students with their loans and financial obligations.

Jeannette was an avid member of Second Baptist church of Rock Island all her life, she was a Trustee's Helper for several years, along with enjoying the Hospitality Ministry and Ultimate Sounds. She loved the Lord, her family, church family, music, singing and directing choirs, shopping for bargains, reading, crossword puzzles, arts, crafts and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Kimberly Williams (Robinson), Augusta, Georgia, Aretha Helms (Teague), Port Orchard, Washington; grandchildren, Octavia Williams, Augusta, Quincy Helms, Port Orchard; great granddaughter, Kaidence Williams, Augusta; siblings, Lonnie Robinson Jr., Rock Island, Beverly (Charles) Oatis, Burnsville, Minnesota, Anthony Robinson, North Liberty, Iowa; uncle, Jerry Hatter, Ypsilanti Township, Michigan; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Johnnie Robinson; siblings, Vernon Robinson and Ann Robinson.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to Jeannette's family. I worked with Jeannette many years ago at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric in Davenport, Iowa. She was really a good person and we always enjoyed each other even had Fun at work. RIP Jeannette Whenever I think of Jeannette I always think of when she told us about taking Kim to preschool on her birthday. They walked in and Kim yells out "its my Happy Birthday" !!!!! I just thought that was so cute.
Dee Karstens
Work
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results