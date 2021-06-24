Jeff Treinen

September 29, 1958-June 21, 2021

MAQUOKETA-Jeff Treinen, 62, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Mark Graham will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society - Geneseo (www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org) or Jackson County Humane Society, 23354 Dark Hollow Road, Maquoketa, IA 52060.

Jeff was born September 29, 1958, the son of Miles and LaDelle (Olson) Treinen, in LeMars, IA. He graduated from Denison High School, Denison, IA. He married Marcia Erdman on August 11, 1985. Jeff was employed in the maintenance department of Steeplegate Inn, Davenport. His hobbies included playing in online Texas Hold Em tournaments and playing dice and cards with his friends. He loved animals, was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and was known as a fantastic joke teller. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Marcia; son, Jason (Jessi) Haptonstall, Manning, IA; God-daughter, Traci Treinen, Norwalk, IA; grandchildren, Mindie and Emma Haptonstall; sisters, Jaci (Doug)Seils, Charter Oak, IA, Myla (Donnie) Dirks, Lake View, IA, and Michelle (Brian) Ertz, Manilla, IA; brother, Tony Treinen; sister-in-law, Cindy Treinen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and LaDelle; and brother, Mike Treinen. For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.