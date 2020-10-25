Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden

November 28, 1964 - October 18, 2020

Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden, 55, of Lynn Center, IL, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. Per his wish the rite of cremation will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey Allen Borden was born November 28, 1964, in Davenport, the son of Bobby and Geraldine "Jeri" (Denney) Borden. He graduated from Davenport Central High School.

Jeff had worked as an inspector for SSAB Iowa (formerly IPSCO Steel) in Blue Grass.

In his spare time Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring cars and racing homing pigeons.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents Bob and Jeri Border, Davenport; sister Kristi (Byron) Cole, Nixa, MO; nephews Zac, Levi and Chase; great nephew Brady; and best friend Brian Vesco, Moscow, IA.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jean and George Borden and Ida and Lawrence Denney.

