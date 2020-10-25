Menu
Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden

November 28, 1964 - October 18, 2020

Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden, 55, of Lynn Center, IL, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. Per his wish the rite of cremation will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey Allen Borden was born November 28, 1964, in Davenport, the son of Bobby and Geraldine "Jeri" (Denney) Borden. He graduated from Davenport Central High School.

Jeff had worked as an inspector for SSAB Iowa (formerly IPSCO Steel) in Blue Grass.

In his spare time Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring cars and racing homing pigeons.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents Bob and Jeri Border, Davenport; sister Kristi (Byron) Cole, Nixa, MO; nephews Zac, Levi and Chase; great nephew Brady; and best friend Brian Vesco, Moscow, IA.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jean and George Borden and Ida and Lawrence Denney.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
