Jeffrey D. Parris
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Jeffrey D. Parris

August 3, 1956-November 8, 2020

Jeffrey D. Parris age 64 passed away Sunday November 8th 2020 at the Genesis East Ivy Hospice Center following an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Patricia Parris. Born and raised in Davenport, he was a graduate of Assumption High School.

He is survived by his children, Justin and Adam, sister Trudy and brother Tim. Other family members include nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He loved Merle Haggard, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and following NASCAR.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no services.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
