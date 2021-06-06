Jeffrey A. Hoffmann

March 5, 1963-May 26, 2021

DURANT-Jeffrey A. Hoffmann, age 58, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 of a sudden cardiac event. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home following the memorial gathering. Burial will be in Durant Cemetery, Durant. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Jeff was born on March 5, 1963, the son of Allyn and Sharlene (Reimers) Hoffmann in Davenport. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1981. Jeff was a hard worker and worked for several local construction companies. He was able to build or fix anything and was a skilled tradesman. Jeff enjoyed NASCAR and stock car racing and scored races at local area racetracks.

Jeff will be missed by his two children, Taylor (Adam) Grunewald of Durant and Dakota Hoffmann of Davenport; two grandchildren, Peyton and Lucas Grunewald; his mother, Sharlene Hoffmann of Davenport; his father, Allyn Hoffmann of Durant; three siblings, Lynne Hoffmann of Davenport, John (Tresha) Hoffmann of Bettendorf and Joann (Ron) Wilson of Bettendorf. Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents.