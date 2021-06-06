Menu
Jeffrey A. Hoffmann
ABOUT
Durant High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Jeffrey A. Hoffmann

March 5, 1963-May 26, 2021

DURANT-Jeffrey A. Hoffmann, age 58, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 of a sudden cardiac event. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home following the memorial gathering. Burial will be in Durant Cemetery, Durant. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Jeff was born on March 5, 1963, the son of Allyn and Sharlene (Reimers) Hoffmann in Davenport. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1981. Jeff was a hard worker and worked for several local construction companies. He was able to build or fix anything and was a skilled tradesman. Jeff enjoyed NASCAR and stock car racing and scored races at local area racetracks.

Jeff will be missed by his two children, Taylor (Adam) Grunewald of Durant and Dakota Hoffmann of Davenport; two grandchildren, Peyton and Lucas Grunewald; his mother, Sharlene Hoffmann of Davenport; his father, Allyn Hoffmann of Durant; three siblings, Lynne Hoffmann of Davenport, John (Tresha) Hoffmann of Bettendorf and Joann (Ron) Wilson of Bettendorf. Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Jun
11
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
WHAT A GREAT GUY !!! I MISS YA OLE BUDDY
Michael Ostrowski
Acquaintance
August 16, 2021
Sending my Deepest Sympathies to all of the family. Sorry to hear about the passing of Jeff.


Prayers to everyone.
Stephanie Telsrow Lange
Stephanie Lange
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am crushed. Jeff was the hardest working guy on any of my projects. Jeff knew his trade and I could always count on Jeff to build it right and get it done!
I will miss you Jeff.
Bryan Zarn
June 10, 2021
Thinking of you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Amanda Peterson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Mehgin & Nate Lawrence
June 8, 2021
We were so sorry to read of Jeff's passing. He will be missed by many people. Our prayers are with his family.
Gary & Sandy Wilharber Chandler, Az
Friend
June 8, 2021
Lynn, Vince and I are saddened when we read about your brother. Our sympathy to you and your family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. JoAnn and Vince Ehrecke
JoAnn Ehrecke
Other
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to all the family members! It´s never easy gettin over unexpected death! I can tell you from experience time does heal the wounds of these "why" questions!
Virgil Brus
June 6, 2021
To the Family we our so sorry for your loss.
Art and Lori Horst
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you all. May the good memories give you peace at this difficult time.
Duane & Linda Bachus
May 30, 2021
Allyn and family, so sorry for your loss. Your neighbor in Durant.
Jeri Newsum
Neighbor
May 29, 2021
Lynne & the entire Hoffman family, my sincerest condolences to all of you. Keep the special times close to your hearts.
Sue Larson-Bennett
Friend
May 29, 2021
I babysat with these kids when I was in High School. Sorry for the family loss! I remember him as the kid who giggled at most things.
Candyce (Shoppa) Lloyd
Acquaintance
May 29, 2021
Lynne and family. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you!
Kathryn Reynolds
Friend
May 29, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
May 29, 2021
Our condolences to you Taylor & Family. Didn’t know Jeff that well, but hope he has found peace.
Gene& Sue Otto
May 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Loretta Siebke
Teacher
May 28, 2021
