Jeffrey D Negus

November 8, 1954-May 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey D Negus, 66, passed away on May 5, 2021 with family by his side. Born in Davenport, IA to proud and loving parents Donald and Darlene (Henning) Negus. Raised in Blue Grass, IA, he loved playing ball and spending time at his grandparents farm.

In 1973 he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Turner, with whom he had his daughters Kara and Lisa. Jeff worked for his family's roofing business and then as a custodian for the Davenport schools until he officially relocated to Round Rock, TX, working in maintenance until retirement in 2015. Jeff married his second wife, Donnice, in 2005 gaining 4 bonus children he loved like his own, Donnie, Curtis, Crystal, Crystie.

Jeff liked being busy. If he wasn't coaching baseball or riding jet skis he was building something with his hands. He was a Blue Bloods enthusiast who's greatest love was his family. Jeff found humor in any situation and filled our lives with laughter and love.

His battle with recent health issues showed his courage in facing life's challenges with dignity and a smile. Jeff came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Jeff is survived by his wife, Donnice; children, Kara (Ryan) Rank, Lisa (Andy) Smysor, Donnie Wolford, Curtis Powell, Crystal Hernandez, Crystie Shibley; 16 grandchildren; parents, Donald and Darlene Negus; siblings, Robert (Karen) Negus, Lavonna Sass, Mike (Judy) Negus.

Family and friends please join the graveside service on July 17, 2021 at 10:30am at Fairmount Cemetery Davenport, IA and luncheon at the Blue Grass Community Hall from 12 to 4pm to celebrate Jeff's life.