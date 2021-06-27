Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey D. Negus
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Jeffrey D Negus

November 8, 1954-May 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey D Negus, 66, passed away on May 5, 2021 with family by his side. Born in Davenport, IA to proud and loving parents Donald and Darlene (Henning) Negus. Raised in Blue Grass, IA, he loved playing ball and spending time at his grandparents farm.

In 1973 he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Turner, with whom he had his daughters Kara and Lisa. Jeff worked for his family's roofing business and then as a custodian for the Davenport schools until he officially relocated to Round Rock, TX, working in maintenance until retirement in 2015. Jeff married his second wife, Donnice, in 2005 gaining 4 bonus children he loved like his own, Donnie, Curtis, Crystal, Crystie.

Jeff liked being busy. If he wasn't coaching baseball or riding jet skis he was building something with his hands. He was a Blue Bloods enthusiast who's greatest love was his family. Jeff found humor in any situation and filled our lives with laughter and love.

His battle with recent health issues showed his courage in facing life's challenges with dignity and a smile. Jeff came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Jeff is survived by his wife, Donnice; children, Kara (Ryan) Rank, Lisa (Andy) Smysor, Donnie Wolford, Curtis Powell, Crystal Hernandez, Crystie Shibley; 16 grandchildren; parents, Donald and Darlene Negus; siblings, Robert (Karen) Negus, Lavonna Sass, Mike (Judy) Negus.

Family and friends please join the graveside service on July 17, 2021 at 10:30am at Fairmount Cemetery Davenport, IA and luncheon at the Blue Grass Community Hall from 12 to 4pm to celebrate Jeff's life.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blue Grass Community Hall
IA
Jul
17
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Fairmount Cemetery
Davenport, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jeff was loved by both Bernie and I. He was such a sweet, kind person-and a wonderful friend. He helped Bernie put the roof on our back porch--and he cut our hair! What a multi-talented man! And he took care of our house when we went on long road trips. He was amazing! And, of course, always smiling.
LaVerta Krueger
Friend
July 5, 2021
My hero, my strength, my rock. My role model for what every man, husband. and father should be. I dosent get any better than you!! Only having 43 years with you was not enough. I will carry you with me everyday and continue to be strong and live life to its fullest just as you would want me to. Your memory will carry me through. I know you are building a house for us all with the Lord. Fly high our red bird until I see you again. Your daughter forever. ~ Kara J
Kara Rank
Family
June 28, 2021
My uncle Jeff was a amazing man I will miss him soooo soooo much until we meet again u will always be in my heart and thoughts love u!!!!! To his kids my cuzens I'm so sorry for your loss if u need anything I'll always be hear for you. LOVE YOU!!!! Thumbs up!!!!!!!
SHAWN NEGUS
Family
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results