Jeffrey J. Smith

December 17, 2021

Memorial service for Jeffrey J. Smith, 64, of LeClaire, Iowa, will be 11:00 am on Thursday, December 30th, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home.

Jeffrey passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home in LeClaire, Iowa. He was born in June of 1957 in Davenport, the son of Stanley and Elizabeth (Siler) Smith. He worked as a machinist at Hansaloy Corp for 35 years, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed drag racing and working on cars. He was a member of the N.R.A. (National Rifle Association) and the I.H.R.A (International Hot Rod Association). He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his brothers; Duane (Susan) Smith of LeClaire, Iowa, Greg (Donna) Smith of Amana, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

