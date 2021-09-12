Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Teshak

October 10, 1967-September 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Teshak, 53, of Davenport, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00am, Monday September 13, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be, Sunday from 1:00-3:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to his family.

Jeffrey Glenn Teshak was born October 10, 1967 in Davenport, to Joseph and Marcia (Burklund) Teshak. He was a 1986 graduate of West High School. Jeff was united in marriage to his grade school sweetheart, and soul mate, Melissa "Missy" Ball July 19, 1987.

Jeff had worked at Republic Services. He was a" projects guy", Mr. Fix It, always going out of his way to help family, friends, the community and beyond. He held many titles through the years, "The Mayor", "Wiz", and "Sharkman"; but the most important titles in his life were, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Son.

He cherished every opportunity to spend time with his family, on the house boat, out on the Mississippi, where he was always "Captain".

Survivors include his loving wife of over 34 years, Missy, Davenport and their three sons; Matthew (Jessica) Teshak, Milan, Andrew Teshak, Davenport and Austin (Laura) Teshak, Princeton, Iowa; three grandchildren: Presley, Cash, and Harper; his parents: Joe (Marcia) Teshak, Davenport; his siblings: Julie (Tom) Edmonds, Eustis, Florida, Steve (Bridgette) Teshak, Greenbrier, Tennessee, Dawn Schneider, Mike Schneider, Gilbert, Arizona, father-in-law and mother-in law, Bob (Nancy) Ball, Davenport; sisters-in-law, Laura Garro, Davenport, Jonelle Schmedt, Coal Valley; numerous loving nieces, nephews, extended family; and of course his furry companions, Maggie and CoCo.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, sister, Sheri, and nephew, Cory Bell.

Online condolences at hmdfuneral.com