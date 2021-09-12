Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Teshak
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Teshak

October 10, 1967-September 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Teshak, 53, of Davenport, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be 10:00am, Monday September 13, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be, Sunday from 1:00-3:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to his family.

Jeffrey Glenn Teshak was born October 10, 1967 in Davenport, to Joseph and Marcia (Burklund) Teshak. He was a 1986 graduate of West High School. Jeff was united in marriage to his grade school sweetheart, and soul mate, Melissa "Missy" Ball July 19, 1987.

Jeff had worked at Republic Services. He was a" projects guy", Mr. Fix It, always going out of his way to help family, friends, the community and beyond. He held many titles through the years, "The Mayor", "Wiz", and "Sharkman"; but the most important titles in his life were, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Son.

He cherished every opportunity to spend time with his family, on the house boat, out on the Mississippi, where he was always "Captain".

Survivors include his loving wife of over 34 years, Missy, Davenport and their three sons; Matthew (Jessica) Teshak, Milan, Andrew Teshak, Davenport and Austin (Laura) Teshak, Princeton, Iowa; three grandchildren: Presley, Cash, and Harper; his parents: Joe (Marcia) Teshak, Davenport; his siblings: Julie (Tom) Edmonds, Eustis, Florida, Steve (Bridgette) Teshak, Greenbrier, Tennessee, Dawn Schneider, Mike Schneider, Gilbert, Arizona, father-in-law and mother-in law, Bob (Nancy) Ball, Davenport; sisters-in-law, Laura Garro, Davenport, Jonelle Schmedt, Coal Valley; numerous loving nieces, nephews, extended family; and of course his furry companions, Maggie and CoCo.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, sister, Sheri, and nephew, Cory Bell.

Online condolences at hmdfuneral.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Missy and family so sorry to hear of Jeff´s passing. So enjoyed being neighbors and watching the boys grow. So enjoyed the impromptu driveway conversation and the help Jeff was so willing to jump in and lend a hand. Prayers for memories that will always keep one close.
Marianne "Muff"Guessford
Other
September 13, 2021
Missy, I know we have not been in each other's lives for a long time but certainly remember the high school sweethearts! I am so sorry for your loss and cannot begin to imagine the pain. Many hugs and prayers for you and your family.
Jeri (Bloominger) Jennings
September 13, 2021
Terry Day
September 12, 2021
Missy, I´ve been praying for you & your children from the second we found heard. I am here for you in any way possible, w so much going on in this short week we have stayed back to allow time for your family & you my love. My heart goes out to you.... Jeff was a "one of a kind" as you are! Hugs & Prayers constantly Much love Cari & Matt
Cari & Matt Winter
Friend
September 12, 2021
The Winter Family
September 12, 2021
Missy, Austin & Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss, Jeff was a good man with a infectious smile. So glad I had the opportunity to cross paths with him and your family as we watched and tried to help our boys grow into young men. In the brief time I knew Jeff he seemed to be a great husband, father & role model. I apologize as Theresa and I are out of town and will be unable to attend the visitation. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Leo, Theresa Cannavo & Family.
Leo Cannavo
September 12, 2021
Missy so sorry for your loss Jeff was a great guy sending you prayers for you and your family
Jeff and Sue Thompson
September 12, 2021
Sincerest condolences to the entire family. Jeff always had a welcoming smile on his face and made you feel part of his circle of friends/family. He will be dearly missed. Prayers for Gods grace and comfort to all.
Connie (Teshak) Dalldorf
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results