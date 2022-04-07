Jenean Quinn

May 4, 1929-April 5, 2022

BETTENDORF-Jenean Quinn, 92, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends and family on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport. A time of remembrance will take place at the conclusion of visitation on Sunday at the funeral home that all are welcome to attend. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Jenean's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Private family burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Bettendorf Public Library and University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Jeanie Jenean Monroe was born May 4, 1929, in Rock Island, IL, to Jeanette (Powell) and William Faye Monroe. She was raised amongst aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents in the farming community of Illinois City. She graduated from Reynolds High School and fulfilled her dream of earning a nursing degree at the University of Iowa, where she met and later married John T. Quinn on July 22, 1950. Together they raised seven children, traveled the world and spent countless hours supporting their children and grandchildren at athletic and academic events.

Jenean said she developed her love of travel from her grandfather, with whom she visited the New York World's Fair, the Grand Canyon and national parks. An active member of the Friendship Force, she enjoyed notable homestays in Australia and Belarus while hosting guests from Japan, the former Soviet Union, and Europe.

Jenean loved to journal and read, mostly novels and memoirs and regularly attended programs at the Bettendorf Public Library. She enjoyed cross-stitching and created beautiful quilts. She was an avid walker who liked to say she walked before it was popular. While wintering in Venice, Florida, she played bridge, went to movies and hosted St. Patrick's Day and Oscar parties for her friends. She volunteered at her children's schools and local hospitals where she enjoyed passing out books and magazines and visiting with patients and their families. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jenean was preceded in death by John, her husband of 52 years, her daughter Melanie and infant grandson Keaton Pangburn, her parents, stepfather Arthur B. Feldman and brother Arthur B. Feldman, II.

Left to honor her memory are her children and their spouses: Jeannine (Bob) Leese of Kansas City, Cynthia Quinn-Smith (Jerry Smith) of Bettendorf, Dennis (Lynn) Quinn of Bettendorf, Andrea Huffman of Dallas, Lisa Quinn (Charles Smith) of Athens, Ohio, and Stephanie (Sean) Fitzsimmons of Atlanta. Jenean is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Kendra (Wes) Gray, Courtney (Jake) Parker, Brianne (Alan) Cabe, Conor (Claire) Smith, Devin Smith, Kimberly (Brian) Kim, Stephanie (Grant) DeRoo, Marissa Quinn (Charlie Neff), Donovan (Sarah) Pangburn, Brandon Pangburn, McKinnon (Callie) Pangburn, Cashlin (Adam) Boyle, Tara (Jack) Rutherfurd, Nikolas Huffman, Elyssa Smith, Keely Fitzsimmons, John Quinn Fitzsimmons and Rowan Dove Fitzsimmons, her sister Susan Blaser and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Leyton, Landon and Lawson Gray, Jackson and Quinn Parker, Harper and Oliver Smith, Jeremiah, Avani, Malia and Naomi Kim, Maeve DeRoo, Cailey, Sean and Donovan (Jr.) Pangburn, Olivia York, Clearie and Quincy Pangburn, Aiden and Mela Boyle, Walker, Gaige and Axel Rutherfurd.