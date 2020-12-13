Jennifer R. Heuer

July 28, 1952-December 10, 2020

Jennifer R. Heuer, 68, of Davenport, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Jennifer was born to James and Dorothy (Bengford) Barkley on July 28, 1952 in Fairmont, MN. After settling in Davenport, IA and graduating from Assumption High School she pursued a career in nursing and later became a Physical Therapy Assistant until her retirement in 2017. Her life's work was helping other people. Jen had a contagious smile and a genuine concern for every person she met.

Jennifer was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her three children and ten grandchildren. Jennifer found great joy when she was surrounded by her family and loved to celebrate all of life's milestones. Jennifer had the ability to make ordinary moments feel special, especially with her camera. She loved to take pictures, frame, and share them. There was no such thing as too many pictures! Jennifer was also an avid gardener; especially flowers! She loved traveling, movies, and the color red!

Words can't express our gratitude to her family, especially her sister Diane, and her army of friends; Kris, Beaner, Marilyn, Judy, Connie, Cindy, and Gwen. She was always surrounded by those who loved her! Thank you to the staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the care given to Jennifer

Those left to honor her memory include her three children; Ryan (Carla) Heuer and their children, Leo, Lula, Arlo, and Alise, Davenport; Leah (Adam) Fay and their children, Connor, Lana, Ava, and Emma, Plainfield, Il., and Joe (Amy) Heuer and their children Calvin and Lincoln, Maize, KS, parents James and Dorothy Barkley, Aurora, IL, sisters Diane (Kim) Richards, Davenport, Patricia Barkley, Forest Park, IL, Debra (Keith) Fredrick and Lisa (Doug) Bridges both of Steger, IL and brother Steven (Donna) Barkley, Orland Park, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. The livestream can be viewed at https://www.sjvbett.org/ Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Burial will be in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church, Friends of Vander Veer Park, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.