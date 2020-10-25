Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jennifer Jean Bender
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020

Jennifer Jean Bender

June 3, 1970-September 28, 2020

Jennifer Jean Bender, 50, Aliso Viejo, California, passed away September 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her mother and sister by her side. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.

Jennifer was born on June 3, 1970 in DeWitt Iowa, to Jean Bender. She graduated from DeWitt Central High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Phoenix University.

She moved to California when was she 18 and worked in sales all of her life. Her current employer was National Pridear Wash Superstore located in Mansfield OH. In remembrance of Jennifer, they named their sales center the Jennifer Bender Sales Center and will also be planting an oak tree.

Jennifer was loved for her ready smile, her no nonsense approach to life, willingness to help and quick wit by her family, friends and many customers.

She had been in Silverado Hospice care since August 20, 2020.

Those left to honor her memory are her mother, Jean of Davenport; sister, Michele Havener of Eldridge; nephew Taylor (Ashley) Havener and great nieces Macey and Emily and great nephew Lincoln of Long Grove. Along with her special friends of many years; Stacy Ross, Jennifer Francesconi, Beverly Kent (all of California); Dalene March (Indiana); and Jeanine Malmin (Colorado).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.