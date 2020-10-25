Jennifer Jean Bender

June 3, 1970-September 28, 2020

Jennifer Jean Bender, 50, Aliso Viejo, California, passed away September 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her mother and sister by her side. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.

Jennifer was born on June 3, 1970 in DeWitt Iowa, to Jean Bender. She graduated from DeWitt Central High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from Phoenix University.

She moved to California when was she 18 and worked in sales all of her life. Her current employer was National Pridear Wash Superstore located in Mansfield OH. In remembrance of Jennifer, they named their sales center the Jennifer Bender Sales Center and will also be planting an oak tree.

Jennifer was loved for her ready smile, her no nonsense approach to life, willingness to help and quick wit by her family, friends and many customers.

She had been in Silverado Hospice care since August 20, 2020.

Those left to honor her memory are her mother, Jean of Davenport; sister, Michele Havener of Eldridge; nephew Taylor (Ashley) Havener and great nieces Macey and Emily and great nephew Lincoln of Long Grove. Along with her special friends of many years; Stacy Ross, Jennifer Francesconi, Beverly Kent (all of California); Dalene March (Indiana); and Jeanine Malmin (Colorado).